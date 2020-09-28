1/
Virginia Rose
Cincinnati - ROSE, Virginia Rae "Ginny" (nee Smith). Beloved wife of the late Carlos "Carl" Rose. Step Mother of Terry Perkins and Mary Ann (James) Shirk. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Sister of Marty Hogue. Aunt of 3 nieces and 1 nephew 5 great nephews and 1 great niece. She was a member of Hartzell United Methodist Church from many years. Passed away September 27, 2020 at the age of 82. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, Wednesday from 11:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hartzell United Methodist Church. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
