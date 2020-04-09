Services
Mason - Virginia (Ginnie) Sowders (nee Schearing) of Mason passed away gently in her home surrounded by family on April 5th. She was 96. Ginnie is the matriarch of 5 living generations. She is survived by her children Judy Baudendistel, Dauna Easley and Daryl Sowders, her loving grandchildren Todd Baudendistel, Missi Shulte, Jodi Lovejoy, and Shelby (Sowders) Banks, her great grandchildren Justin, Meghan and Lauren Baudendistel, Austin O'Harold, Taylor, Kiley, Kaci and Max Lovejoy, and Abby Banks, as well as her great, great grandchildren Mia, Zayden, Raelynn and Brinley and cherished nephews Jerry Doekel & Gary Schearing. For full obituary see Shorten Ryan Funeral website. Consider a donation to Cincinnati Children's Hospital pediatric cancer to honor Ginnie in memory of her granddaughter Kelsey Easley. Condolences may be left at Shortenandryan.com on the tribute wall.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
