Virginia Stall
Green Township - Virginia "Ginny" Stall (nee Veth) beloved wife of the late Richard Stall. Loving mother of Gregory (Karen) Stall. Devoted grandmother of Israel Wilson, Stephanie (Phillip) Johns, Justin (Jessica) Stall and Lauren (Aaron) Horvath. Great-grandmother of 5. Dear sister of the late Robert Veth. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends Don and Judy Aisenbrey. Passed away May 2, 2020 at the age of 100. Visitation and funeral service will be private. Burial St. Jospeh Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Jude Elementary School or charity of your choice. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 4 to May 5, 2020.