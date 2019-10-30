|
Virginia Zimmer
Cincinnati - Virigina Avey Zimmer passed away peacefully in her Cincinnati home on October 23, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years William H Zimmer. Loving mother to Bill (Debbie) Zimmer, Amy (Mike) Schneider. Beloved grandmother to Sara (Brian) Cordell, Elizabeth (Ben) Wilson, Bill (Lindsey) Zimmer, Katie (Dmitri Engjurjan) Schneider, and Anna (Michael) Berlinghieri. Cherished great grandmother to Maggie and Will Cordell, Jack and Benny Wilson, Grace and Reese Zimmer, and Zachary Engjurjan. Dear sister-in-law to Bill and sister of the late Janet Riblet. Preceded in death by her parents John and Dorothy Doughty Avey. Also, by her sister- and brother-in-law, Betty and Jim Maxwell. She was the proud aunt of eight nieces and nephews, and a devoted friend to many in both Sarasota and Cincinnati.
Born in Cincinnati in 1930, Ginny attended Western Hills High School, where she met her lifelong love and best friend, Bill. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati (and he, Ohio State). They married at Westwood First Presbyterian, where they have been long-time members. Ginny taught first grade before having her own family. She was an enthusiastic, energetic, creative, loving, and fun wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her home was always open and there was always ice cream, even for a visiting plumber or electrician. Even into her 80's, "Nana" was still golfing with "Papa," at Western Hills Country Club, swimming or playing games with great-grandkids, and hosting the family in Florida. She made us all laugh, and she made us all feel loved and together, our parents set a beautiful example of what marriage could be. We will miss her terribly, but our loss is truly heaven's gain. Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 9:30-11, with service following, at Spring Grove Funeral Home 4389 Spring Grove Ave Cincinnati, OH 45223. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be accepted at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Cincinnati.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019