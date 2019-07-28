Services
Fairfield - Vito L. Aloisio. Passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved husband of 60 years of the late Martha B. "Marty" Aloisio. He was preceded in death by his sister, the late Rose (the late Tony) Barattieri and his brother, the late Sammy (Josephine) Aloisio. Vito is survived by his children, Teresa Aloisio and Victor Aloisio; grandchildren, Chris (Susie) Megois, Andrea (Lance) Kinkaid, Nina (James) Reed, Victoria (Jordan) Tincher, William Aloisio and Autumn Aloisio; great-grandchildren, Jake, Nick, Matt, Lee, Aidan, Paige, Sophia, Leah Grace, Keahi, Ammon, Rylee and Carter. Visitation Tuesday, July 30th from 11:00 am until time of service 12:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Interment St. Joseph New Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 28, 2019
