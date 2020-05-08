Vivian Abel
Sayler Park - (nee Johnson) Beloved wife of Dennis Alan Abel, loving mother of Eric (Tiffiany) Abel, dear grandmother of Noah, Talon and Taylor Abel, beloved daughter of the late Lorraine Johnson, dear sister of Beverly Loman, Tom Owens, Vernon Johnson Jr., Judy Wakeman, Janet Coulter, Shirley Oliver, Virginia Herrmann, George Johnson and the late Larry Johnson, Passed away May 1, 2020. Age 67. Services will be private. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.