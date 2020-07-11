Vivian Bailes nee Fener
Vivian Bailes nee Fener, age 84, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Neil Bailes, devoted mother of Michael (Amy) Bailes and Karen (Seth) Ruskin, loving grandmother of Anna and Talia Bailes and Jeremy Ruskin, dear sister of Zachary Fener and sister-in-law to the late Sandee Fener. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Adath Israel Congregation or to the charity of one's choice
