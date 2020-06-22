Vivian Barlow



West Chester - Barlow, Vivian c. nee Stone (Oct. 29, 1935 - Apr. 7, 2020) Devoted wife of 57 years to the late Vern Barlow. Born to Ralph and Helen (McWhorter) Stone. Vivian was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and lived her early years in Carthage. She moved to West Chester in 1961 and raised her family. Mother of 4 children, the late Robert Barlow, Kimberly Barlow, Melinda (Jamie) Johnson, and Rhonda (Dave) Bockman. Grandmother to 7 granddaughters, Courtney (Justin) Kruse, Brittany (Zach) Super, Kelsey Johnson, Meridith (Spencer) Clott, Audrey (Chris) Laws, Joellen Schmidt (Nathan) and Natalie Bockman along with 4 great grandchildren, Emerson, Croix, Lennon and Iker. Sister of Charlotte (Don) Cundy and Roger (Donna) Stone. She was a baptized believer and a longtime member of Christ's Church of Mason. Celebration of life will be held at Christ's Church at Mason, 5165 Western Row rd., Mason, OH 45040 at 5:00 p.m. On Sunday, June 28th, 2020. Social distancing guidelines will be maintained for the comfort of guests. In lieu of flowers donations be may be made to Ruth Lyons Children's Fund and Salvation Army.









