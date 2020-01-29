|
Vivian "Aunt Bebe" Jones
Cincinnati - Vivian (Aunt Bebe) L. Jones (nee Ford), born in Weldon, IL, passed away on Thursday, January, 23, 2020. Loving wife of the late Donald W. Jones for almost 68 years, daughter of the late Loren & Beulah Ford and sister of the late Wendell V. Ford. Also preceded in death by her great niece Shannon Marie Nolan Broe, great-great-niece Alexandra Jordan Nolan Broe and sister-in-law Helen Jean Ford. She is survived by her brother H. Robert (Darla) Ford, sister-in-law Margarita (Nelson) Torres, nieces that were thought of as children Theresa (Bill) Ford Barton and Sharon (Babe) Nolan, and a host of nieces and nephews, her POMC family, friends and neighbors. Visiting hours will take place at the Norman Chapel, 4521 Spring Grove Ave Cincinnati, OH 45232, on Friday January 31, 2020 from 1:00-1:30pm, with service at 1:30pm. Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Greater Cincinnati Area Chapter of Parents Of Murdered Children, Inc., American Macular Degeneration Foundation or Alzheimer Assn. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.springgrove.org. Arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Home.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020