Vivian M. Brown
Cincinnati - Vivian M. Brown (nee Bonillas) passed away Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at the age of 80. She was the beloved wife of the late John E. "Jack" Brown, loving mother of Vikki Brown and the late Julie McCullough (nee Brown), cherished grandmother of Brian (Abbey) McCullough, and dear sister of the late Donald Bonillas. Vivian was also a devoted volunteer for many animal welfare and dog rescue organizations. She will be deeply missed. Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary (HC 61 BOX 28 Ramah, NM 87321) or Cincinnati Animal Care (3949 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45223). Mihovk-Rosenacker serving. www.mrfh.com