Waid E. Richmond
Colerain Township - Waid E. Richmond. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy J. (nee Lee) Richmond. Dear father of David (Molly) Richmond, Deaborah (Kenny) Black, Tammy Willman and Tina Mechley. Loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Dear brother of Douglas Richmond. Passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Age 86 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Tuesday May 21 from 5-8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Landmark Memorial Gardens with military honors. Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019