Walfred "Wally" Mattson
1927 - 2020
Walfred Andrew Mattson "Wally" was born in Manhattan, NY on June 1, 1927 to Alec and Eleanor Mattson. Passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Louise (nee Anderson), sister Eleanor Raynor, daughter Christina Thurman, granddaughter Angelica and one great granddaughter Marie. He is survived by his three sons Andrew (Pamela) Mattson, Michael Mattson and Sven (Chuck) Mattson, six daughters Virginia (Ginelle) Woycke, Erica (Tom) Studer, Kerstin (Rick) Janzen, Jennifer Rycek, Julia (Walter) Hollingsworth, Patricia Mattson and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Private services to follow visitation. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
