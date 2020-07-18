1/1
Wallace Donovan
Wallace Donovan

Wally Donovan, beloved father, provider and husband died in his Florida home on July 4; a fitting day of passing for a Veteran. He graduated from Purcell High and served in the Air Force during WW2 where he received several medals. Post war, he was a Supervisor for RE Kramig. He enjoyed bowling, loved golfing and anything Notre Dame. He and his wife Yolanda (Lonni), both from Cincinnati, were married for 66 years. Wally recently celebrated his 96th birthday at Sanibel Island with his granddaughter Kendra and daughter Barbara. He is also survived by his son Thomas and grandsons David and Michael.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
