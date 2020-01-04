Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
Rev. Wallace E. Miller

Batesville - Batesville, Indiana- Reverend Wallace E Miller, 84, died January 1, 2020 at home following a long illness. He leaves his wife of 64 years, Peggy D Miller, 2 sons, 2 daughters, 14 grandkids, including 1 deceased granddaughter, 12 great grandkids and many, many close friends. He was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky the son of William Hood Miller, Jr., Elizabeth Miller and Louise Miller

He graduated college at Georgetown College, Georgetown, Kentucky and then began his long career in ministry. He served his Lord in 3 states, working in many local churches and 3 state denominational positions in Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky. A funeral service and visitation will be held January 8, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the Burlington Baptist Church in Burlington, Kentucky.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
