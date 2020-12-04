Wally Bartlett



Wally B. Bartlett, beloved husband of 60 years to Brenda Bartlett. Loving father of Stacy (John) Horn, Sue Bartlett and Jody (Scott) Arnett. Caring grandfather of Jessica (Nick) Brown, Dustin Horn, Samantha (Stephen) Coffman, Jordan Arnett. Great-grandfather of Grace Horn, Lela Dixon, Frankie Brown, Blake and Evelyn Coffman. Brother of George (Peggy) Bartlett and Diane Bartlett. Wally was a long-time truck driver and retired from A.B.F. Passed December 2, 2020, at the age of 80. Visitation will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church 247 US-22, Maineville, OH 45039









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store