Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Eden Chapel United Methodist Church
150 Dahlia
Sayler Park, OH
Sayler Park - Walter R. Bowman, 88, Nov. 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Toddy Bowman (nee Balsley), devoted father of Jay & Jeff Bowman, loving grandfather of Ryan, Nicole, Adam & Ian & gr. grandfather of Kaylee, Nico, Mia, Caden & Zoe, beloved son of the late Lola (nee Hafel) & Marion Bowman & dear brother of Carole Kolb, Chloe Calvert, LaVerne Hitchens, Beverly Benter & the late Myla Farmer, Velma Hausfeld & Earl Bowman. Walter was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War & was a retired Lieutenant with Cincinnati Fire Dept. Memorial service Sat., Dec. 14, 11 AM at Eden Chapel United Methodist Church, 150 Dahlia, Sayler Park. Memorials may be directed to or the SPCA. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
