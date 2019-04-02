Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Run Presbyterian Church
11565 Pippin Road
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Run Presbyterian Church
11565 Pippin Road
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Dorothy L. Stacy (nee Pleasants). Loving father of Jan (Herb) Wedig and Charles (Karen) Stacy. Cherished grandfather of Sean (Katie LaCroix) and Samuel (Angel) Stacy. Loving great-grandfather of Alex, Xavier and Michelle. Dear brother of Ruth Wiggins and the late Elaine Blank. Walter worked for Cincinnati Bell as an electrical engineer for 41 years and was a WWII Army Veteran. He passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11AM at Pleasant Run Presbyterian Church, 11565 Pippin Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Northern Kentucky Community Chorus, Pleasant Run Presbyterian Church or . Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy)
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019
