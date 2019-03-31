|
|
Walter David Bertsche
Naples - BERTSCHE, Walter David, 97 died on March 23, 2019 at his home in Naples Fl. He was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia, and his son Walter David Jr, his parents Elenora and Walter G. Bertsche, and his brother and sister Ralph Bertsche and Ellen Smith. He is survived by his beloved wife Beverly, and his children Jill (Bruce) Mitchell and Ken (Dawn) Bertsche, and by Bev's children Karen (Tom) Smith, and Scott (Dabney) Blackwell. Also by 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Walt attended Walnut Hills High School, University of Cincinnati, then marched across Germany after being captured at the Battle of the Bulge in WWII. Walt engaged in golf, tennis, boating, skiing, traveling with gusto for all of his 97 years. Last year he and Bev took a major cruise from Singapore to Barcelona! He won many golf and tennis trophies at Kenwood Country Club, and once played tennis in the Senior Olympics. All his children and grandchildren skiied with him many times. Great times were had by many on his boat on the Ohio River and parties on the dock at the Ohio River Launch Club. Services will be held at Naples United Church of Christ on Friday March 29 at 11:00, with visitation at 10 am. The service will be viewable in real time or later as a "Livestream" at NaplesUCC.org. A Cincinnati memorial service will be held at St. Johns UCC in Newport Ky on Sunday June 2 after church. No Flowers. Donations to Naples UCC Music Program. Please visit www.legacyoptions.com for more information, photos and an online registerbook.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019