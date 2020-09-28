Rest In Peace, Walt. I remember many great times as our families spent fun times together, at one another’s homes or around our pool in the summer. I also remember you as principal while I was going to high school. I never wanted my friends to know we were related because I didn’t want them thinking I would get special treatment. But I certainly never did. In fact, my parents always knew what I was up to. Just kidding. Seriously, You were a great and fair principal and a good friend. You lived a long, wonderful life. I know that Mom and Dad will be waiting for you in Heaven.

Cathie Rieth Galbraith