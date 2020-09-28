Walter E. Denecke
Madeira - Walter Edward Denecke passed away to be with the Lord on September 26, 2020 at the age of 97. Born on April 11, 1923 to Walter and Anna (Naylor) Denecke. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Kueffner) Denecke for 74 years. Caring and loving father of Daryl Ann (Jim) Walton, Donald Bernard (Diane) Denecke, and David Matthew Denecke. Dearest Poppy of Allison (John) Howard, Kristin (Mike) Curto, Shannon and Caroline Denecke. Proud great-grandfather of Luke Howard, Samantha Howard, and Madelyn Curto. Attended Miami University, played baseball for the Redskins, and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. World War II veteran with the United States Marine Corps, served on the USS Bennington in the Pacific theater, saw action at Iwo Jima, Okinawa, and was part of the occupying force in Japan. Receiving his masters in education from the University of Cincinnati, he began his career at New Richmond, was a championship basketball coach at Sycamore High School and later the high school principal at Sycamore before Assistant Superintendent positions at Oak Hills and Deer Park. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Deer Park and Sycamore. Walt was a faithful member of the Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church and served as an elder and trustee. He was an avid golfer till he was 93 and shot his age several times. Walt was a very humble gentleman with a heart of gold who touched countless lives of students, teachers, family, and friends with kindness and joy. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. A graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Park on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church, 8000 Miami Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45243. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com