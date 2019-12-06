|
|
Dr. Walter F. Leavell, Sr.
Cincinnati - Dr. Walter Fairchild Leavell, M.D. of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Dr. Leavell was past President of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, past Senior Associate Vice President of Health Affairs Howard University, past Dean of Meharry Medical College, and past Vice Dean of the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He was a Major in the United States Air Force, a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (Boule). He strived his whole life to help educate the medical professionals our communities would need now and in the future. In passing, he leaves many friends and family with fond memories of his good nature and unforgettable smile. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Vivian Leavell his grateful sons, Pierce and Pierre, and his adoring grandchildren, Missy (husband Milo), Danielle (husband Arnaud), Brianna, Maurice, and Desiree, and three great grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held on December 21, 2019 at Montgomery Community Church, 11251 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. Visitation is scheduled to begin at 11am, Memorial Services at 12pm. Memorial contributions can be sent to: Attention: Gift Management Services, Hulda Margaret Lyttle Hall, Meharry Medical College, 1005 D.B. Todd, Jr. Boulevard, Nashville TN 37208. Checks notated: In memory of Dr. Walter F. Leavell.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019