Walter Fultz
Walter Fultz

Miami Heights - Walter Lewade "Lee" Fultz, 79, Aug. 14, 2020. Survived by the mother of his children, Mary P. Fultz (nee Sutton), his son, Richard Lee Fultz (Jo Ellen), his grandchildren, Dakota Wayne (Mandy), Richard Lee II, Alexandra Nicole & Julian Perry Fultz, by 2 great grandchildren, Remington & Kierstyn Fultz & by his sister, Rosemary Petrillo. He was preceded in death by a son, Brian Wayne Fultz, by his parents, Ethel (nee Cooper) & Patton Fultz & by 2 sisters, Helen Scott & Elizabeth Kocher. Lee was a sheet metal worker & had a career with Ford Motor Co. Visitation Wed., Aug. 19, 1 PM unti time of service at 2:30 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org

www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
