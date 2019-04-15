|
Walter H. Elsnau
Colerain Twp. - Walter H. Elsnau, beloved husband for 44 years of Anita (nee Dews) Elsnau. Devoted father of Bonnie (Bob) Duncan, the late Kenny Elsnau, Mark Elsnau, Andrea Ayers, Steven Eggert and Tom (Janice) Eggert. Loving grandfather of Shannon Wolfe, Bradley Duncan, Meghan Noland, Allison Elsnau, Kenny Elsnau Jr. and Stephen Ayers. Also survived by numerous great grandchildren. Brother of the late John Elsnau. Walter passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Road on Thursday (April 18) from 10am until time of Funeral Service at 11:30am. Memorials may be made to . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019