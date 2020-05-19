Walter Hallbauer
Cincinnati - Walter "Butch" Hallbauer,73 of Cincinnati passed away on May 18, 2020 after a 6 year battle with lung cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol (nee Asimus); sons, Rob (Lori) and Brian (Judi); grandchildren, Chapman, Aaron, Paige, Madeline; sister, Barbara Hotopp; mother-in-law, Velia Asimus. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
For further information and live streaming link please visit www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 19 to May 20, 2020.