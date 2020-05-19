Walter Hallbauer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Hallbauer

Cincinnati - Walter "Butch" Hallbauer,73 of Cincinnati passed away on May 18, 2020 after a 6 year battle with lung cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol (nee Asimus); sons, Rob (Lori) and Brian (Judi); grandchildren, Chapman, Aaron, Paige, Madeline; sister, Barbara Hotopp; mother-in-law, Velia Asimus. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

For further information and live streaming link please visit www.springgrove.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved