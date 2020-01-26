Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Walter J. Ernst Jr.

Walter J. Ernst Jr. Obituary
Walter J. Ernst Jr.

Delhi Twp. - Beloved husband of the late Clara Ernst (nee Ritter), loving father of Phyllis Shoemaker, Marie (John) Kaiser, Tina (Greg) Wise, Diane (Ashley Ashcraft) Ernst and the late Denny Ernst, grandfather and great grandfather, brother of Jerry, Bobby, Russell and Jack Ernst, many nieces and nephews. Passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Visitation will be at the Vitt Stermer and Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike Wednesday, January 29th from 10:00 AM until time of funeral blessing at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
