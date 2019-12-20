Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miami Whitewater UMC
Harrison, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Miami Whitewater UMC
Harrison, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Kilgore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Kilgore

Add a Memory
Walter Kilgore Obituary
Walter Kilgore

Harrison - loving husband of Martha (nee Douglas) Kilgore; beloved father of Rebecca (David) Armstrong & Cynthia "Cindy" (Rob) Means; grandfather to: Andrew & Taylor Means, Carrie, Samuel & Quinnzell Armstrong. Passed away 12/20/2019, age 88. Cincinnati Police Officer for 30 years. Visitation will be Monday, December 23, 2019, from 10 AM until the time of service at 11 AM at Miami Whitewater UMC, Harrison, Ohio. Memorials to Miami Whitewater UMC or Reach Out Pregnancy through Brater-Winter Funeral Home. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -