|
|
Walter L. Rye, Jr.
Cincinnati - Walter L. Rye, Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio born June 21, 1930, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019 at the age of 89 with his son and daughter by his side in his dearly loved lake cottage. Walter was the beloved and cherished father of Robert Rye (Jenny) and Terry Rye. Devoted grandfather of Alex Rye, Savannah Rye and Sarah Rosenblum, brother of Ralph Rye (Sue) and special friend of Helga Tillinghast. Walt was a graduate of Withrow High School and University of Cincinnati. He embraced life with a spirit of kindness and laughter, dedication to his family and friends, the gear business and employees. Walt was a private man in his personal life with a repertoire of extraordinary interests. In his lifetime, Walt owned, flew and restored military warbirds to civilian use, was the Ferrari master mechanic for the Cincinnati Gang during the early racing era of the 50's and owned and restored unique antique wooden boats, motorcycles, speeder cars and sport cars. Walt also enjoyed sailing the Great Lakes when he wasn't at Higgins Lake. He was a member of the American Gear Manufacturers Association, the Queen City Club, a lifetime member of the Navy League, the Quiet Birdmen, the Queen City Optimists Club and a lifetime member of the Higgins Lake Boat Club. A remembrance celebration for Walt Rye will be held on Saturday, February 1st from 1-3pm at the Queen City Club, 331 East Fourth St. Cincinnati. All those who knew him or worked with Walt in his many capacities, especially Cincinnati Gearing and Cincinnati Steel Treating employees and retirees are welcomed. Memorials may be made in support of any of the organizations important to Walt if you choose to do so: SportysFoundation.org, Tri-StateWarbirdMuseum.org or the HigginsLake-Foundation.org. A private burial will be held at the Indian Hill Church Cemetery in Cincinnati. Condolences at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 26, 2020