Walter Louis Osterwisch
Walter Louis Osterwisch

Cincinnati - Walter Louis Osterwisch, beloved husband of the late Mathilda (Toolie) Osterwisch (Kueffner), loving mother of Jane (Rick) Wickliff, Glenn (Barbara), and John (Ingrid) Osterwisch and the late Dale Osterwisch, devoted grandfather of Jennifer, Heather, Danny (Liz), Beth (Joel), Michael, Sam, Audria (Tommy), Chrissa and Emily and great grandfather of James, William, Lucas and Sara, dear brother of the late Ruth, Carl, William, George, and Grace, uncle to many loving nieces and nephews, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Walter was a veteran of the Navy, serving honorably in the Pacific during World War II. He was a lifelong Lutheran, and a very active member of Concordia Lutheran Church. When it closed in 2009, Walter began attending Christ Lutheran. He leaves behind many loving members of these church families. His presence will be missed by neighbors, friends, and all who knew him.

Walter will be laid to rest in a private interment service. A memorial service at Christ Lutheran Church will follow at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4360 Cooper Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242 or Christ Lutheran Church 3301 Compton Road, Cincinnati 45251. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
