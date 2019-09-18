|
|
Walter Michael Cassady
Cincinnati - Walter Michael Cassady, age 76, died September 16, 2019 in Cincinnati. Walt was born August 10, 1943 to William J. Cassady, Jr. and Mary Virginia Frommeyer Cassady. Walt lived his entire life in Cincinnati attending St. Xavier High School and Xavier University. In 1990 Walter married Robin Ruholl Cassady. Together they enjoyed many summers vacationing in central Maine on Great Pond. Walt truly loved Maine, and had decade's worth of stories he enjoyed sharing. Walt loved being around people whether family, old friends, a new acquaintance, or a business contact from his early years in banking. Walter is survived by his loving wife, Robin. Also surviving are sons W. Michael Cassady (Caroline), C. Scott Cassady Nagle, and Sean P. Cassady Nagle (Heather), 3 grandchildren, brothers Timothy E. Cassady, Sr., (Kathy) and David J. Cassady (Kathy), brother-in-law John N. Frey (Marti) as well as many nieces and nephews. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, William J. Cassady III, sister, Barbara Cassady Frey, and brother, Patrick Joseph Cassady. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 20, 10:00 am at Bellarmine Chapel, Xavier University. Visitation in church from 8:30 am until time of Mass. Memorials may be directed to the . Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019