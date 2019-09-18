Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
For more information about
Walter Cassady
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Bellarmine Chapel, Xavier University
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Bellarmine Chapel, Xavier University
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Cassady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Michael Cassady


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Walter Michael Cassady Obituary
Walter Michael Cassady

Cincinnati - Walter Michael Cassady, age 76, died September 16, 2019 in Cincinnati. Walt was born August 10, 1943 to William J. Cassady, Jr. and Mary Virginia Frommeyer Cassady. Walt lived his entire life in Cincinnati attending St. Xavier High School and Xavier University. In 1990 Walter married Robin Ruholl Cassady. Together they enjoyed many summers vacationing in central Maine on Great Pond. Walt truly loved Maine, and had decade's worth of stories he enjoyed sharing. Walt loved being around people whether family, old friends, a new acquaintance, or a business contact from his early years in banking. Walter is survived by his loving wife, Robin. Also surviving are sons W. Michael Cassady (Caroline), C. Scott Cassady Nagle, and Sean P. Cassady Nagle (Heather), 3 grandchildren, brothers Timothy E. Cassady, Sr., (Kathy) and David J. Cassady (Kathy), brother-in-law John N. Frey (Marti) as well as many nieces and nephews. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, William J. Cassady III, sister, Barbara Cassady Frey, and brother, Patrick Joseph Cassady. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 20, 10:00 am at Bellarmine Chapel, Xavier University. Visitation in church from 8:30 am until time of Mass. Memorials may be directed to the . Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now