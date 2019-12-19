Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Glazer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter P. Glazer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter P. Glazer Obituary
Walter P. Glazer

Vero Beach - Walter P. Glazer

Born December 21, 1919 in Cincinnati Ohio, son of Walter N. and Susan W. Glazer. Died December 17, 2019 in his home with his sons at his side. Walter served as a military pilot during WWII and the Korean Conflict flying a total of 52 combat missions. He was a graduate of Anderson High School and the University of Cincinnati where he was also a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.

Walter was a past member of Terrace Park Country Club in Cincinnati. He was an avid golfer who scored 4 aces and likely played over 10,000 rounds of golf over a period from age 12 until 96.

He is survived by sons Walter P. Glazer, Jr. (Ginny) of Vero Beach and Earl B. Glazer (Terri) of Memphis, Tennessee; Grandsons Trip (Sarah), Drew (Adrianne), John (Phoebe), Bryan (Sara), and Collin; and Great-grandchildren Molly, Rusty, and Ruben.

Walter was predeceased by wives Helen B. Glazer in 1986 and Louise B. Glazer in 2018. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

He was mentally sharp until the end, reading the Wall Street Journal every day, calling and texting with his iPhone, and keeping up with the activities of his grandchildren and their families.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -