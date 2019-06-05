|
|
Walter R. Duermit
Sharonville - Walter R. Duermit, beloved husband of 60 years to the late Leatha Jean Duermit. Devoted son of the late Anna and Donald Duermit. Wonderful father of Kim (Jon) Pittman, Patricia (Edward) Frey, Jennifer (Daniel) Hilbert, Walter Jr., Edward, Jeffrey (Lisa) and Curtis. Loving grandfather of Michael Walker, Debbie Faulkner, Eddie and Greg Frey, Julianna Hilbert, Elizabeth Moreau, Emily Taylor, and Jacob, Jared, Joshua, Lucas, Hunter and Grady Duermit. Great grandfather of 6. Brother of Dale and the late Elaine Krick and Donald Duermit. Died on Saturday June 1, at age 89. Dad stayed busy throughout his life. He worked for 40 years at the family business, Duermit Brothers Garage, and 20 years at Western-Southern Life Insurance. He was a 27 year volunteer of the Sharonville Fire Department and a 10 year volunteer of the Sharonville Life Squad. After retiring in 1991, he worked at Great Parks Sharon Woods Golf Course for 20 years. Walt was a member of the Sharonville Masonic Lodge #204, the Scottish Rite, The Syrian Shriners, and Sharonville United Methodist Church. Friends may call at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Rd. 45241, on Friday June 7th from 10:00 AM until time of Service at 11:30 AM. Sharonville Masonic Lodge service at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be directed to the Sharonville United Methodist Church or . Rest in Peace, dad. We Love you. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 5, 2019