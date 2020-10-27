1/
Walter V. Bruser
Walter V. Bruser

Green Twp. - Walter V. Bruser, loving brother of the late Robert F. Bruser, Helen A. Bruser, Catherine Carleton, Marie Bruser, and Mildred Bruser. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and 1 grand-niece. Passed away Oct. 26, 2020. Age 85. Visitation Monday, Nov. 2nd from 9:00 - 9:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Leo the Great Church 2573 St. Leo Place (45225). Memorials donations may be made to St. Leo Church. www.mrfh.com



Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Leo the Great Church
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
