Green Twp. - Walter V. Bruser, loving brother of the late Robert F. Bruser, Helen A. Bruser, Catherine Carleton, Marie Bruser, and Mildred Bruser. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and 1 grand-niece. Passed away Oct. 26, 2020. Age 85. Visitation Monday, Nov. 2nd from 9:00 - 9:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Leo the Great Church 2573 St. Leo Place (45225). Memorials donations may be made to St. Leo Church. www.mrfh.com