Walter Vincent Ruther
1943 - 2020
Walter Vincent Ruther

Cincinnati - Walt Ruther, age 77, passed away on September 20, 2020 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a loving husband of Joanne Ruther (nee Holden) who passed away January 8, 2020. Walt was a caring and providing father for Elliott (Jessie), Brad (Melissa), Gregory (Kelly), Andy, Mark (Hillary) and a doting grandfather to Josie, Will, Alex, Holden (deceased), Nolan, Ellie, Vivian and Henderson who called him "Dalt." Walt was born September 17, 1943 to Vincent and Ruth (nee Fritsch) and was the oldest of five children, growing up in White Oak, Ohio. He went to St. James for grade school, graduated from Roger Bacon High School and completed his B.A. in Economics from Xavier University. He served as an Army officer on both active duty and in the Reserves. A self-made hard worker, he retired from a successful career as a financial planner and stock broker. He enthusiastically documented his family in photography and film. He loved to garden, bowl, golf and build sandboxes and playsets for his kids and grandkids. He had a tremendous sense of humor and gave the Eastside a taste of the Westside with Walt's Annual Corn Roast. He was well fortified in the sacraments of his Catholic faith. Visitation will be private among family members. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 6539 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230, on Friday, September 25, 10:30 a.m. Social distancing practices and masks required. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Hope Emergency Program, a charity Walt and Joanne supported: P.O. Box 214, Fayetteville, OH 45118, https://hopeemergency.org. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com.






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
September 22, 2020
Walt was a great friend. He will be missed sorrowfully but I know he is happy with Jesus and his beloved Joanne. Walt, pray for me.
Ron Kienzle
Friend
