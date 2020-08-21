1/1
Wanda Bien
1939 - 2020
Wanda Bien

- - Wanda (nee Franklin) Bien, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beloved husband and children, on August 19, 2020 at the age of 81. Wanda is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Roger A. Bien. Devoted mother of Bonnie (Brad) Burkhalter, Roger (Mary), Greg, Becky (TJ) Scheve, Stephen (Darcy), Katie (Matt) Leezer, and Laurie (Chris) Bauer and her canine companion, Murphy. Dearest grandmother of 19 grandchildren. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family. For additional information visit www.rohdefuneral.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
August 21, 2020
Bonnie and family,

I am so sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. May God bless all of you.

Debbie
Debbie Maynard
Coworker
