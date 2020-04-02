|
Wanda M. Ungethuem
Batavia - (nee Barr), age 92, born January 15, 1928. Passed peacefully from this life on April 1, 2020. Wanda is survived by her husband of 71 years, Carl; her children Paul (Malynda) Ungethuem, Esther (Kenneth) Garber, Michelle Ungethuem and Susan Hamrick; her 9 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah (Larry) Barz. Wanda was active as a bookkeeper and title clerk for two automotive agencies, and worked for an advertising agency. After retirement, she was active in her church, as well as following her passion for quilting and knitting until arthritis took its toll. She was a member of Batavia Faith United Methodist Church from 1948 until the time of her death. She taught junior church and an adult Sunday school class. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020