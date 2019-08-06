|
|
Warren Herschell Miller
Loveland - Warren Herschell of Loveland. Loving husband of Joyce A. Miller (Nee Bunnell). Loving father and father-in-law of Art and Pam Miller, John and Rhea Miller, and Wayne Miller. Devoted Grandfather of Brandon (Christy) Miller, Jake (Ashley) Miller, Emma Miller, Evan Miller, Brittany Jones, and Dylan Miller. Great Grandfather of Owen Miller, Audrey Miller, and Ruby Miller. Sunday August 4, 2019 age 88. Services will be held at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home 129 N. Riverside Dr Loveland, Ohio 45140 Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 11:00am, where friends will be received Wednesday 9:30am until the hour of service. Interment Union Cemetery Symmes Township. Family request that memorial contributions in memory of Warren be directed to Loveland United Methodist Church or . To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019