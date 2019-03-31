|
Warren Reynolds
Mason - 5/9/1928 - 3/27/2019 Husband of Jean P. Reynolds (nee Keesee) and the late Frances Ann Reynolds (nee Whitton). Survived by daughter, Linda K. (Stephen) Donovan of Cincinnati, OH and the late son, Larry J. Reynolds of West Chester, OH. Grandfather of Christopher Donovan and Anna Donovan. Step-father of six and step-grandfather of numerous grandchildren. Warren served in the US Army during the Korean War. He passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Memorial service to be held at Crestview Presbyterian Church, 9463 Cincinnati Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Tuesday, April 2 at 11 a.m. Graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crestview Memorial Garden.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019