West Chester - beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, died on April 2, 2020 at the age of 60. He is survived by his wife Barbara; his three children Timothy, Anna, and Rachel; and his two sisters Becky Leckrone and Judi Washburn. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Lee Hartwick and his sister Debbie Yunker. Wayde was born October 7, 1959 in Vandalia, Illinois. He graduated with degrees from Southern Illinois University and Miami University in geology before going on to enjoy a successful career in environmental science. He enjoyed a number of hobbies including hiking, camping, and wine tasting, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Glen Helen Ecology Institute, 405 Corry Street, Yellow Springs, OH 45387. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Online condolences are welcome at muellerfunerals.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
