Wayne Kreis
Wayne Kreis

Beloved husband of Sandra Lee Kreis (nee Brock), loving father of Chris (Anita) Kreis, Tony Kreis, Adam Kreis and the late Jackie Kreis, dear grandfather of Quinton, Maddy and Cameron, brother of Tracy (Rosina) Kreis, Dale Kreis, Christine (Jim) Hart and the late Glenn Kreis Jr., uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Age 76. Visitation will be Sunday, August 23rd at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home, 4619 Delhi Pike from 4PM-7PM. Funeral blessing will be Monday 10AM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. ww.vittstermeranderson.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
AUG
24
Service
10:00 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
