1/1
Wayne L. Fischer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne L. Fischer

Symmes Township - Beloved husband of 40 years to Leigh A. (nee Woodward), loving father of Lindsay Fischer, brother of Ken (Darian) Fischer, devoted son of the late Clifford Fischer and Muriel Balz, survived by his special dog Louie. August 19, 2020, age 62. Funeral service will be Saturday August 29th 11AM at Armstrong Chapel United Methodist Church 5125 Drake Rd. (45243). All safe social distancing protocol will be observed. Interment will follow immediately following the funeral service in Armstrong Chapel Cemetery. A graduate of Indian Hill High School, graduate of The University of Cincinnati with a degree in chemical engineering and a masters degree from Xavier University in finance. Retired from Process Plus in December of 2018 where he was a Dept. manager of Process Engineering. Hobbies included cycling, particularly trips to Colorado and Gatlinburg, woodworking where he would make furniture for both his wife and daughter. All memorials may be made in the form of a donation for the fight against ALS at http://web.alsa.org/goto/Lindsay_Fischer www.ThomasJustinMemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved