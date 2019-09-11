|
|
Wayne Whitaker
Loveland - Whitaker, Wayne C. Beloved husband of M. Sue Whitaker (nee Barnes) for 53 years. Son of the late Clyde and Mae Whitaker. Devoted father of David W. (Kelly) Whitaker and Donna (Jeff) Berryman. Loving grandfather of Lauren & Ethan Berryman, Zach Fink, Chelsey Brown and Amber Arvidson and 6 great-grandchildren. Brother of Bernice Weber and the late Lois Whitaker, Lawrence Whitaker, James Whitaker and Mary Radford. Passed away suddenly Mon. Sept. 9, 2019. Age 82. Visitation Thursday Sept. 12, from 11:00 AM until Funeral service at 1:00 PM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to City Gospel Mission1805 Dalton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45214. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019