Wellman Marie
Union Township - Wellman, Marie Cora (nee Farmer) resident of Amelia 10/12/19 age 89. Devoted wife of 43 years to the late Milton J. Wellman. Loving mother of Shirley (Frank) Stilling, Patricia Runyan and the late Harry James Wellman. Mother- in- law of the late Larry Runyan. Sister of the late Glenn, Ralph, Carl and Harold Farmer. Grandmother of Melissa, Frank, Michelle and great-grandmother of Mike, Grace, Makala and great-great-grandmother of Steven and Wyatt. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends and family Wednesday 10/16/19 6PM until 8PM with service Thursday 11AM at Moore Family Funeral Home 225 Spring St. Batavia (732-2221). Interment Batavia Union Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019