Wendell True
Cincinnati - Wendell C. True 85 of Cincinnati, Ohio went to his Heavenly home on March 15, 2020 from complications of a stroke. Wendell was born to the late Naomi and Lillard True on August 12, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio a city he loved and made his home. He attended Taylor University and the University of Michigan for his Masters followed by his service in the National Guard. Wendell diligently and passionately worked at Ohio National Financial Services for 35 years until he retired in 1995 as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President. Wendell married his wife Diane on June 2, 1956. Together they became pillars of a beautiful family. Rooted in Christ they lead by example creating a bond through four generations that is truly something to be revered. Whether you called him Wendell, Hooks, Poppop, or Dad to know him was to love him. He was funny, kind, and truly a remarkable person. His presence will never be replaced but fondly remembered by his many friends and family near and far. Wendell is survived by his wife, Diane; his son Dr. M. Scott True and wife Lori, his daughter Maribeth McPheters and Husband Robert ; his Grandchildren Ashley and RJ Beucler and their three children Bennett Emilyn and Evy; Eric and Alex True and their daughter Marlowe; Andrew and Lauren McPheters; Lauren and Doug Piper and their daughter Eliza; Aaron and Daniella McPheters. In light of Wendell's well known generosity the family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Amigos for Christ an organization near and dear to his heart as his son Dr. True works closely with this nonprofit changing lives and sharing Jesus. www.amigosforchrist.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020