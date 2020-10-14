1/1
Wesley Klein
Wesley Klein

Cincinnati - Wesley D. Klein, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 82. He was the beloved husband of Dorrene Klein for 63 years. Loving father of Kevyn (Sheila) Klein and Kelli Hahn. Cherished grandfather of Jeremy and Scott Hahn. Dear brother of Kathleen Wessel and the late Carl and James Klein. Keeping Wes' wishes, his body was donated to the University of Cincinnati Body Donation Program. Memorial Gathering, Wednesday Oct. 21 from 10:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Both at St. Paul Lutheran Church 5433 Madison Rd. 45227. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Spina Bifida Association -www.spinabifidaassociation.org. www.mrfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
