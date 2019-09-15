Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbur Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbur Collins

Add a Memory
Wilbur Collins Obituary
Wilbur Collins

Cincinnati - Wilbur Laird Collins, age 89, died Sept. 11, 2019. Son of Wilbur T. and Mary Laird Collins, he was raised in Bexley, Ohio and graduated in law and business administration from the Ohio State University, where he was secretary of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He was passionate about the Ohio State Marching Band, playing baritone horn and marching in the 1950 Rose Bowl. Wib was admitted to the Ohio bar in 1954, served in the Air Force as a Judge Advocate, completed a GE employee relations training program, and earned his LL.M. at NYU in 1960. He was a labor relations attorney at Taft, Stettinius & Hollister for 38 years, taking pride in resolving employment conflicts and improving workplace safety and health. An Eagle Scout who loved the outdoors, Wib treasured visiting America's national parks and instilled his love of nature in his children. He loved vacationing on Walloon Lake, Sanibel Island, and Hilton Head. As a father, Wilbur imparted a love of learning, adventure, hard work, thrift, fairness, courtesy, and consideration of others. His integrity, generosity, and good company will be sorely missed by his children Jeffrey Collins of NY, Jennifer Collins of NC, Lisa Winick of MA, and Stephen Collins of CO, as well as 13 grandchildren, former wife Marilyn Collins, and longtime companion Thea Townsend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to The Nature Conservancy. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 2:00 pm, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Entombment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now