|
|
Wilbur E. Griefenstine
Wilbur E. Griefenstine beloved husband of Darlene B. Griefenstine (nee Fisher) devoted father of Danara (Walt) Boehm, Ronald (Sandra), and Barry (Sandra) Griefenstine, brother of the late Ronald and Pauline, also survived by 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Died Jan. 11, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Residence Union Twp. Service at Forestville Baptist Church, 1311 Nagel Rd., Anderson Twp. on Thur. Jan. 16, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Wed. from 4-7 PM. Memorials to Forestville Baptist Church or the . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020