Wilbur Gene Viars, Sr.
Harrison - Wilbur Gene Viars Sr. - Beloved Husband of Vivian Viars for 62 years; Devoted Father of Trina (Anthony) Duncan and MSgt. Wilbur (Heather) Viars Jr.; Loving Grandfather of Erik McNally, Lindsey Lyons, Wilbur Gene Viars III, Matthew McNally, Chloe Viars and Connie Viars - Passed away January 19, 2020 at the age of 85. Wilbur Served in the United States Army, 40th Infantry Division, during the Korean War from 1952 to 1953. He was a lifelong railroad worker having retired from B&O/CSX Railroad after 41 years of service, achieving the number one Seniority position in Cincinnati. Wilbur was an athlete, gymnast and sports enthusiast. He played softball into his 60's. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 12:00 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. To share condolences, visit www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020