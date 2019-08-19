|
West Harrison, Ind. - Wilda June Deaton (nee Butts), beloved wife of the late John L. Deaton. Devoted mother of Vickie (Greg) Koch and the late Jackie (Jon) Mitts. Loving grandmother of Terry Stonecipher, Rick (Andrea) Schramm, Danielle (Phisith) Van and Eric (Jill) Koch. Great grandmother of Jared Stonecipher, Carson Stonecipher, Addison Stonecipher, Marina Schramm, Natalie Schramm, Leyton Koch, Bodhi Van and Jack Van. Wilda passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the age of 83. Visitation on Tuesday (August 20) from 6-8pm at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. where funeral service will take place on Wednesday (August 21) at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or Bright, Indiana Fire and EMS. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 19, 2019