Services
Holy Trinity Church
7190 Euclid Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45243
(513) 984-8400
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
7190 Euclid Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
7190 Euclid Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willa Tait
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willa Gayle Tait

Add a Memory
Willa Gayle Tait Obituary
Willa Gayle Tait

Mariemont - Willa Gayle (nee Oldenburg), beloved wife of 69 years of Robert P. Tait, loving mother of Leslie (Doug) Doster and Phillip (Cynthia) Tait, devoted grandmother of Phillip Pennington, Curtis Greenwood, Paige Doster-Grimes, Gregory Tait and Allison Tait, dear great-grandmother of Alexis Pennington and Gabrielle and Sam Greenwood. Passed away on Wednesday, July 10th at the age of 90. Her visitation will be held on Friday, July 12th from 10AM until the time of funeral service, 11AM at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 7190 Euclid Ave. (45243), where Mrs. Tait has been a lifetime member. Her interment will follow at Goshen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church or the . Condolences may be shared through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.