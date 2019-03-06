|
|
Willa M. Garner
Silverton - Willa M. Garner, loving wife of the late Oscar C. Garner Jr. passed away on March 1, 2019. She is survived by her beloved daughter Kelly A. Garner and numerous relatives and dear friends. Visitation: Saturday, March 9, 2019; 10:00am until service time at 12:00pm at St. Mark AME Zion Church, 9208 Daly Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Rev. Dr. Michael Posey, Pastor. Interment: Spring Grove Cemetery; Arrangements entrusted to Preston Charles Funeral Home; www.prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019