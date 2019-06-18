Services
Willard Chelf Obituary
Willard Chelf

Cincinnati - Chelf, Willard E. age 98 of Cincinnati passed away Saturday June 15, 2019. He was born October 26, 1920 in Adair County, Kentucky the son of the late Patrick and Annie Mae (nee Williams) Chelf. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. On March 8, 1947 he married Nina W. Chelf and she preceded him in death on May 18, 2016. Mr. Chelf is survived by two daughters Billie Gail Usrey and Judy Carol Chelf; granddaughter Lindsay Usrey (Kevin) Powers; great granddaughters Olivia Belle Powers, Gabrielle Rae Powers, and Whitley Nina Powers. He is also survived by his sister in law Hattie Graybeal who turned 100 years of age this year. He was preceded in death by his siblings Beulah Scott, Gordon Chelf, Gladys Greer, and May Chelf. Visitation will be on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Ron Mitchell and Pastor Tim Kufeldt officiating. Burial to follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park with full military honors. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 18, 2019
